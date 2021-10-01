NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NTDTY. Zacks Investment Research cut NTT DATA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Mizuho upgraded NTT DATA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTDTY opened at $19.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.47. NTT DATA has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $20.75.

NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others.

