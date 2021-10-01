NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $216.12.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $207.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. NVIDIA has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $230.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.23.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 7.77%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 430,000 shares of company stock worth $85,257,700 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after buying an additional 12,678,710 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $1,824,062,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 87.6% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,715,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,971,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,207 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $755,933,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in NVIDIA by 719.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 767,455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $409,767,000 after purchasing an additional 891,313 shares during the period. 16.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

