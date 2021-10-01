Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Shares Gap Down to $29.25

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.25, but opened at $27.32. Nyxoah shares last traded at $27.32, with a volume of 136 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.94.

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

