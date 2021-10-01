Oarsman Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Oarsman Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in V.F. by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,283,808,000 after buying an additional 11,573,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in V.F. by 10.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,119,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,060,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,388 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in V.F. by 24.0% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,460,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,022,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,380 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in V.F. by 39.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,077,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $645,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in V.F. by 15.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,809,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $558,616,000 after acquiring an additional 888,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VFC. TheStreet raised shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.36.

VFC stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.32. 67,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,799. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.90. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $65.34 and a 12 month high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

