Oarsman Capital Inc. Lowers Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Oarsman Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,052 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 166.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.28. 103,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,387,222. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.33 and its 200 day moving average is $230.58. The stock has a market cap of $110.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $150.80 and a 12 month high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.30.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

