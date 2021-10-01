Oarsman Capital Inc. Purchases 11,345 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,405 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $729,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 266.5% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 406,868 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $13,398,000 after buying an additional 295,868 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,005 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.63. 622,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,676,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.25 and its 200-day moving average is $36.78.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

