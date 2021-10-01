Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 605 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Oarsman Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,891,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,014,000 after purchasing an additional 33,343 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $3,779,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 375,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Argus upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.26. 26,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,553. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.22 and its 200-day moving average is $93.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.