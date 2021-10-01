Oarsman Capital Inc. Trims Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,299 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,580 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,939,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 85,335 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Truist increased their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.18.

MDT stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.46. 93,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,349,029. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $169.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.94 and a 1 year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,536,451.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,911,046.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,775 shares of company stock valued at $12,685,433 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.