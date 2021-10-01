Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocugen Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies which address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of OCU400, OCU300, OCU100 and OCU200 which are in clinical stage. Ocugen Inc., formerly known as Histogenics Cp, is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OCGN. Roth Capital cut Ocugen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Noble Financial started coverage on Ocugen in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $6.80 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ocugen has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.38.

NASDAQ OCGN opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average of $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 4.47. Ocugen has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a current ratio of 25.13.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts forecast that Ocugen will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Uday Kompella sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $68,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 560,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $940,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 173,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,376. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 2,800.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 315,310 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 34.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 418,757 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ocugen during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ocugen by 72.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 698,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 294,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

