Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) Insider Richard King Purchases 2,215 Shares of Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) insider Richard King purchased 2,215 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £3,632.60 ($4,746.02).

Odyssean Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 163 ($2.13) on Friday. Odyssean Investment Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 94 ($1.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 170 ($2.22). The company has a market cap of £151.92 million and a PE ratio of 3.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 164.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 153.42.

