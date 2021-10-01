Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

OPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Office Properties Income Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.75.

OPI opened at $25.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $31.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.98.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($2.51). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.54 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPI. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $10,660,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,043,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,892,000 after purchasing an additional 264,220 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 196,442 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 359.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 87,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,853,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,178,000 after purchasing an additional 83,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

