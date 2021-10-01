OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OFG Bancorp is a financial holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries, primarily in Puerto Rico. The company’s product and services consist of consumer banking and lending, commercial banking and wealth management. It offers residential mortgages, auto loans and leases, credit cards, business loans, commercial mortgages and leasing, cash management, transactional services, international trade financing, financial planning, money management, investment brokerage, corporate and individual trust, retirement products programs, and insurance. OFG Bancorp., formerly known as Oriental Financial Group Inc., is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

Shares of NYSE:OFG opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.25. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $25.91.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $134.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.80 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 12.84%. As a group, analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OFG. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

