OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.75

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.75 and last traded at $25.48, with a volume of 318015 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average is $23.25.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $134.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.80 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 12.84%. As a group, analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 261.9% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 476,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after acquiring an additional 344,936 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,381,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,871,000 after acquiring an additional 325,805 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $5,025,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 209,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,910,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,743,000 after acquiring an additional 180,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

