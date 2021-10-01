Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Receives $263.93 Average PT from Analysts

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $266.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

NASDAQ:ODFL traded down $7.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $285.98. 860,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,517. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $180.50 and a 12-month high of $304.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $284.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,455,248,000 after acquiring an additional 865,667 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,389,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,437,000 after buying an additional 565,063 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $468,155,000 after purchasing an additional 117,844 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $431,344,000 after purchasing an additional 551,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $425,536,000 after purchasing an additional 70,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.