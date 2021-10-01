Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Downgraded by Maxim Group to “Hold”

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) was downgraded by investment analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Omeros in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. WBB Securities boosted their price target on shares of Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.
NASDAQ:OMER traded down $6.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.56. 82,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,413. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.17. The company has a market cap of $472.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.12. Omeros has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $23.85.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 60,823 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 105,466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 18,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 172,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.
About Omeros
Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.
