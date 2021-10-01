Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Downgraded by Maxim Group to “Hold”

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) was downgraded by investment analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Omeros in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. WBB Securities boosted their price target on shares of Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

NASDAQ:OMER traded down $6.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.56. 82,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,413. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.17. The company has a market cap of $472.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.12. Omeros has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $23.85.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omeros will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 60,823 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 105,466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 18,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 172,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

