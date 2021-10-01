OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OMNIQ Corp. is a provider of computerized and machine vision image processing solutions that use patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, as well as access control applications. OMNIQ Corp. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Shares of OTCMKTS OMQS opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.08. OMNIQ has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OMNIQ will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMNIQ Company Profile

