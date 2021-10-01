ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.80

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.80 and last traded at $46.53, with a volume of 53060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.33.

ON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.51.

The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Gregory L. Waters purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $506,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,084,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,993. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 133.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

