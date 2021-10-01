Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Insider Buys $10,000.20 in Stock

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) insider Steven M. Fruchtman bought 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $10,000.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONTX opened at $3.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.89. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $28.95. The firm has a market cap of $60.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.74.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 97.66% and a negative net margin of 9,159.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ONTX shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Onconova Therapeutics from $29.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

