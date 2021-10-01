OneRoot Network (RNT) Trading 10.6% Lower This Week

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. OneRoot Network has a total market cap of $507,472.46 and approximately $70,318.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneRoot Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OneRoot Network has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00055084 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00115851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.32 or 0.00199324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00011883 BTC.

OneRoot Network is a coin. It launched on November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

