Ontology One Day Volume Reaches $121.00 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $742.26 million and $121.00 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001768 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00052994 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.58 or 0.00142979 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003743 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $245.07 or 0.00510924 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00016499 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00038428 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00025928 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

