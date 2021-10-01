Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Open Text Corporation is engaged in development of innovative intranet, extranet and e-Business applications. Since creating one of the first search engines to index the World Wide Web, the company has remained at the forefront of Internet-based technologies. Open Text solutions allow individuals, teams, organizations, and global trading communities to collaborate on projects, share ideas and accelerate innovation to the fastest possible speed. Open Text Corporation is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

OTEX has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $48.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 0.94. Open Text has a one year low of $36.18 and a one year high of $55.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $893.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.00 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 9.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Open Text by 4.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Open Text by 7.0% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Open Text by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Open Text by 1.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Open Text by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

