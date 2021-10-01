Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Short Interest Update

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 488.6% from the August 31st total of 3,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Optical Cable stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Optical Cable as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OCC opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.58. Optical Cable has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $28.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average is $3.66.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.64 million for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 1.08%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Optical Cable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

About Optical Cable

Optical Cable Corp. engages in manufacturing fiber optic and copper data communication cabling and connectivity solutions for the enterprise market. Its product offerings include designs for uses ranging from enterprise networks, datacenters, residential and campus installations to customized products for specialty applications and harsh environments, including military, industrial, mining, petrochemical, wireless carrier, and broadcast applications.

