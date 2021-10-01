OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 20,311 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 223,416 shares.The stock last traded at $85.79 and had previously closed at $85.55.

OPRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 724.33 and a beta of 0.66.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.35 million. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 2.26%. Research analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $282,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $149,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,929 shares of company stock worth $5,583,676 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in OptimizeRx by 2,188.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

