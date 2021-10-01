OptionRoom (ROOM) Price Up 16.9% Over Last Week

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 1st. Over the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $68,223.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00066379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00105071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.13 or 0.00142022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,042.93 or 1.00146485 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.72 or 0.06776189 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002507 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

