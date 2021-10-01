Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,830 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,881,574 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,158,382,000 after acquiring an additional 539,617 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,398,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $965,088,000 after purchasing an additional 205,993 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Oracle by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,134,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $781,305,000 after purchasing an additional 755,333 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Oracle by 4.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,211,050 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $716,509,000 after purchasing an additional 444,400 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 7.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,626,080 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $535,122,000 after purchasing an additional 510,455 shares during the period. 44.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 502,376 shares of company stock worth $45,247,196 over the last three months. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

NYSE ORCL traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $88.45. 122,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,049,155. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market cap of $242.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $55.14 and a 12 month high of $92.27.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.