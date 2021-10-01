Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,055 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORA. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,084,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 199.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,766 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 28,473 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 47.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 241,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,820,000 after acquiring an additional 77,309 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 34.5% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 239,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,640,000 after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 54.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $66.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 55.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.84.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

