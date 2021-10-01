Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Orthofix Medical’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $121.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.35 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of OFIX stock opened at $38.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orthofix Medical has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The company has a market cap of $750.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.76 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2,623.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 817 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 57.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 129,400.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

