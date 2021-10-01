Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,034,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510,219 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $248,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after buying an additional 11,198 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 84.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 34,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 15,901 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.4% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 35.7% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $1,921,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OTIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $82.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.13. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $58.77 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The company has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

