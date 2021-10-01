Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing ONS-5010 which is a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration which is in clinical stage. Outlook Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Oncobiologics Inc., is based in Cranbury, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Outlook Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $4.26.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTLK. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 11.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO.

