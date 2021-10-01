Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Shares Gap Up to $5.59

Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.59, but opened at $5.77. Owlet shares last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 4,236 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OWLT shares. Cowen started coverage on Owlet in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Owlet in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Owlet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.58.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owlet Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Owlet (NYSE:OWLT)

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

