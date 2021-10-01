Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.120-$1.270 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.450-$6.700 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OXM. B. Riley increased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. increased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised Oxford Industries from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.33.

OXM stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.30. The stock had a trading volume of 970 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,145. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.92. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $40.12 and a 52-week high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.19 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently -92.82%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxford Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 100.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 43,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of Oxford Industries worth $8,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

