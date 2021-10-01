Oxler Private Wealth LLC Buys 125 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,521,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,437 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,006,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,447 shares during the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,211,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,236,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,005,992,000 after buying an additional 778,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,463,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,530,000 after buying an additional 582,255 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.34. 176,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,758,831. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.95 and its 200 day moving average is $158.60. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $114.76 and a 1 year high of $164.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

