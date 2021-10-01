Oxler Private Wealth LLC Buys 200 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock traded down $31.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $574.00. The stock had a trading volume of 48,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $633.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $556.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George L. Sing sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.50, for a total value of $672,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total value of $130,006,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 306,856 shares of company stock valued at $196,281,888. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on REGN shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $576.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.82.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

