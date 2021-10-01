Oxler Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 68.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,470 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $509.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.13.

NYSE:PANW traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $480.00. 10,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,330. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $432.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $382.89. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.34 and a 1 year high of $495.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.47 and a beta of 1.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total transaction of $5,512,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,184 shares of company stock valued at $16,385,304. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.