Oxler Private Wealth LLC Has $2.41 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 184.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.57. 17,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,736. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.88 and a fifty-two week high of $110.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.69.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.