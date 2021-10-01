Oxler Private Wealth LLC Sells 25 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,350 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 8.0% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, regents capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,281.24. 82,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,457,355. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,397.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,358.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.99, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,146.73.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.