Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Short Interest Up 493.8% in September

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 493.8% from the August 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Basin Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 10th.

OTCMKTS:PCFBY traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.18. The stock had a trading volume of 15,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $11.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.50 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Pacific Basin Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

About Pacific Basin Shipping

Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the ownership and international operation of dry bulk ships. It caters to the industrial users, traders, and producers of dry bulk commodities under spot and long-term contracts. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

