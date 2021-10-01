Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) will announce earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.37 and the highest is $2.42. Packaging Co. of America posted earnings per share of $1.57 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full-year earnings of $8.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.61 to $10.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.11.

NYSE PKG opened at $137.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.34. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $106.08 and a one year high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 69.20%.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

