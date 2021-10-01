Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, an increase of 1,610.0% from the August 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DQJCY stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. Pan Pacific International has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $26.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.12.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pan Pacific International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corp. engages in the retail of home electrical appliances, miscellaneous household goods, food, watches, and fashion-related merchandises. It operates through the following segments: Retail Business, Tenant Leasing and Other Business. The Retail Business segment sells electrical appliances, daily commodities, foods, watches, fashion merchandise, sporting goods, leisure equipment, DIY products, and others.

