Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,141 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 12,164 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Yelp by 17.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,208 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after buying an additional 37,108 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Yelp by 12.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,481 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Yelp during the second quarter worth $201,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Yelp by 1.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 168,798 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Yelp during the second quarter worth $231,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YELP opened at $37.24 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $43.86. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.91 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.95.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Yelp had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $257.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.37 million. On average, research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $147,631.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $94,023.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

YELP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

