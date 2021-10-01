Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,225 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 228,236 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $28,805,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,834 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 26.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 13.2% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,165 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $50.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.93 and a 52 week high of $52.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.20.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FBC. B. Riley boosted their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

