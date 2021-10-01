Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $885,000 Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 41.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter worth $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 343.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 22.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $57,973.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,769.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $131,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,350 shares of company stock valued at $785,545. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GL opened at $89.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.32 and a 200-day moving average of $97.95. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $77.71 and a one year high of $108.22. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GL. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

