Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $928,000 in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OGN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Markston International LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

OGN stock opened at $32.79 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.69.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OGN shares. Bank of America started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

