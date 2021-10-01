Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1.7% during the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 32,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.3% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 31,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 101.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 4.3% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HBI opened at $17.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.34. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

HBI has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

