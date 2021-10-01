Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 40 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 557.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other TransDigm Group news, CFO Michael Lisman acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $591.19 per share, with a total value of $502,511.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,260.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.34, for a total value of $7,352,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock worth $27,704,895 in the last 90 days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TDG opened at $624.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $453.76 and a 1 year high of $688.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $617.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $623.17.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

TDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.38.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.