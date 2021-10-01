Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,760 Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,760 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,993,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,096,000 after acquiring an additional 201,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,593,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,115 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,571,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,446,000 after acquiring an additional 361,893 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,610,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824,148 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,454,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881,368 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

NEX stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.63. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $5.84. The stock has a market cap of $992.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 3.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 47.57%. The business had revenue of $292.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

