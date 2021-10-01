Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Panbela Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing disruptive therapeutics for patients with urgent unmet medical needs. The company’s initial product candidate, SBP-101, is for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, the most common type of pancreatic cancer. Panbela Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sun BioPharma Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Get Panbela Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Panbela Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

PBLA opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.35. Panbela Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $8.80.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that Panbela Therapeutics will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Panbela Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $425,000. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Panbela Therapeutics

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Panbela Therapeutics (PBLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Panbela Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panbela Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.