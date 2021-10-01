Panther Securities Plc (LON:PNS) Announces GBX 6 Dividend

Panther Securities Plc (LON:PNS) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of PNS opened at GBX 275 ($3.59) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £48.63 million and a P/E ratio of 15.33. Panther Securities has a 12-month low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 300 ($3.92). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 258.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 249.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.77.

Get Panther Securities alerts:

About Panther Securities

Panther Securities PLC is a property investment company that is AIM quoted. The company prior to December 2013 was fully listed and included in the FTSE fledgling index. It was first fully listed as a public company in 1934. We own and manage over 950 individual property units within approximately 135 separately designated buildings over the mainland United Kingdom.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Panther Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panther Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.