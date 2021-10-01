Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) PT Raised to $140.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.24% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s FY2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PZZA. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.54.

Shares of PZZA opened at $126.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $132.37.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $515.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 801,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,031,000 after buying an additional 271,547 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 379,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,656,000 after buying an additional 233,947 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 385,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,285,000 after buying an additional 209,916 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 730,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,743,000 after buying an additional 167,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 269,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,159,000 after buying an additional 162,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

