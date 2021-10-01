Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.25.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

OTCMKTS:PRMRF opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 3.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.